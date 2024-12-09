 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards gets fined by NBA for profanity in interview

December 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Anthony Edwards in a Timberwolves uniform

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is having to cut another check to the NBA.

The league announced Monday that the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards has been fined $25,000 for his use of profanity during a recent interview. The interview in question was Edwards’ postgame media session in the locker room after a win last Friday over the Golden State Warriors.

As he was complimenting Minnesota’s defensive play during the contest, Edwards dropped multiple F-bombs.

“Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] is f–king playing defense,” Edwards said. “I’ve never seen them play defense before. So that’s f–ing incredible. [Julius is] right here, put the camera on him. He be guarding his a– off.”

That seemed like a very mild reason for a fine, especially since the F-bombs were an incidental part of Edwards praising his own team. But the league office has decided to drop down the ($25,000) hammer regardless.

It is possible too that the NBA considered Edwards’ history of discipline in issuing this latest fine. Just a few weeks ago, the two-time All-Star drew a heftier fine for a middle-finger incident during a game.

Anthony Edwards
