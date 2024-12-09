Anthony Edwards gets fined by NBA for profanity in interview

Anthony Edwards is having to cut another check to the NBA.

The league announced Monday that the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards has been fined $25,000 for his use of profanity during a recent interview. The interview in question was Edwards’ postgame media session in the locker room after a win last Friday over the Golden State Warriors.

As he was complimenting Minnesota’s defensive play during the contest, Edwards dropped multiple F-bombs.

“Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] is f–king playing defense,” Edwards said. “I’ve never seen them play defense before. So that’s f–ing incredible. [Julius is] right here, put the camera on him. He be guarding his a– off.”

That seemed like a very mild reason for a fine, especially since the F-bombs were an incidental part of Edwards praising his own team. But the league office has decided to drop down the ($25,000) hammer regardless.

It is possible too that the NBA considered Edwards’ history of discipline in issuing this latest fine. Just a few weeks ago, the two-time All-Star drew a heftier fine for a middle-finger incident during a game.