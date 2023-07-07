Anthony Edwards makes bold statement about his upcoming season

Anthony Edwards has quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA, but the Minnesota Timberwolves wing is anticipating another step forward next season.

In an interview with Chris Haynes on NBA TV, Edwards was asked where he sees himself as an NBA player. The former No. 1 pick said he expects to be regarded as one of the game’s best players at this time next year.

“I think I should be in conversations with one of the best players in the NBA. Not now, but after next year I will be,” Edwards said. When asked why next year, Edwards responded, “cause of the season I’m going to have.”

Edwards will be entering his fourth NBA season and sounds poised to take a big jump. He averaged a career-best 24.6 points per game last season and will be looking to improve on that mark.

Of course, Edwards does still have room to improve. If he wants to be considered one of the game’s best, he might have to work on his diet and eliminate some low-effort moments from his game.