Anthony Edwards says even young Grizzlies fans talk trash

Anthony Edwards erupted for 36 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 on Saturday night. In total, Edwards has now scored a combined 115 points in four career road games in Memphis.

What is it about the FedEx Forum that takes Edwards to the next level? The fans, he says.

“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids,” Edwards said, via The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “The kids was the worst ones. Even 8 years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.”

It’s actually refreshing to hear Edwards take the player-fan dynamic in stride. In an era where so many NBA players and professional athletes are offended by fan trash talk, Edwards embraces it. That’s an old school, Reggie Miller-like mentality that will earn the fans’ respect.

But now Edwards has to keep it up. He’s got to use the trash talk as fuel and continue to pour it on because if he doesn’t, the fans — even the eight-year-olds — will smell blood in the water. When that happens, the dynamic isn’t quite as much fun for the player.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will take on Memphis in Game 2 on Tuesday night.