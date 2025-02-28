Anthony Edwards suspended by NBA

Anthony Edwards was ejected from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and he will be sidelined for one more game because of his actions.

The NBA announced in a statement on Friday that Edwards has been suspended for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. Edwards received two technical fouls before he was ejected from Thursday night’s game.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach who receives 16 technical fouls in a season is automatically suspended for one game. Every two additional technical fouls after that trigger another one-game suspension.

Edwards picked up his first technical foul in Minnesota’s 111-102 loss to the Lakers when he got into a shoving match with Jarred Vanderbilt. The two players were jawing at one another as they headed to their respective benches at the end of the first quarter, and things got physical. You can see the altercation here.

Then in the third quarter, Edwards was called for another technical for complaining after he did not get a foul call. The second technical triggered an automatic ejection. Edwards also threw the ball into the stands on his way to the locker room.

Edwards will serve his suspension when the Timberwolves play the Jazz in Utah on Friday night.

Edwards had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists before he was ejected from Thursday’s game. The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season.