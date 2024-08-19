 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards names Team USA star who left him ‘impressed’

August 18, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Anthony Edwards in a Timberwolves uniform

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards recently had some major praise for one of his Team USA teammates.

Edwards was one of several high-profile athletes present for Fanatics Fest NYC held over the weekend at Javits Center in New York City, N.Y.

While being interviewed alongside fellow Team USA star Kevin Durant, Edwards made sure to single out who he believed was the unsung hero of their Olympic squad: Devin Booker.

“Steph had great games, [Kevin Durant] had great games, LeBron had great games,” said Edwards. “But [Devin Booker] was guarding the best player, turning down shots, cause Book can go for 70, not gonna lie, I was impressed watching him.”

Booker and Durant both averaged 27.1 points per game for the Phoenix Suns last season — more than any of the other Team USA stars. But while Durant remained a primary scoring option on the Olympic stage, Booker turned into a role player.

The All-Star guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Booker willingly took a secondary role for the good of the team, which also earned him major praise from Team USA head coach Steve Kerr.

The respect Edwards has for both Booker and Durant probably explains his interesting confession about the Timberwolves-Suns playoff series from a few months back.

