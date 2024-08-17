Anthony Edwards has surprising confession about playoff series with Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has never made it a secret that Kevin Durant is his favorite player. He’s such a big fan that, by his own admission, knocking Durant out of the playoffs this year elicited some mixed emotions.

Edwards and Durant took part in a panel at Fanatics Fest on Saturday moderated by Jalen Rose, and Edwards was in fine form for it. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward started laughing when Rose asking him what it was like to beat Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, all while Durant glared in frustration.

“I’m not going to lie. I felt bad a little bit, only because he’s my favorite player of all-time,” Edwards said. “I didn’t want to send him home like that. It happened, man. I felt bad.”

Edwards’ word choice is pretty funny. Remember, the Timberwolves actually swept the Suns out of the playoffs. Edwards was probably expecting a more competitive series. So was Durant, for that matter. Ultimately, Edwards averaged 31 points per game in the four-game sweep, and the Timberwolves took away most of the Phoenix offense outside of Durant and Devin Booker.

Durant can at least take some solace in the fact that the outcome of that series was a lot more embarrassing for one of his teammates than it was for him.