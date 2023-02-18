Anthony Edwards has trash talk for Kevin Durant, Suns

Ja Morant is not the only young star who is trying to put the Western Conference on notice.

Speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards was asked about the big acquisitions in the West at this year’s trade deadline, including the Suns landing ex-MVP Kevin Durant. Edwards responded with some trash talk.

“I’m a competitor,” said Edwards. “I feel like I’m just as good as any one of those guys that got traded. And I feel like I can guard any one of them. They got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels. We here for it, man. We young.”

Edwards, a first-time All-Star this season, is not just blowing smoke here either. Both him and his Minnesota teammate McDaniels are long, athletic wings who can defend and can score in a variety of ways. Their coming out party of sorts just came earlier this week against the Dallas Mavericks when Edwards and McDaniels locked up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the final possession to seal a Timberwolves win.

McDaniels & Ant haunting Luka & Kyrie with the game on the line.https://t.co/qJ5MMzaKgM pic.twitter.com/RToIek20a7 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2023

The Suns are currently fifth in the Western Conference while the Timberwolves are just 1.5 games behind at eighth, meaning that a playoff series between the two is a real possibility. Edwards, who was going after the Suns as early as last year, would obviously love for that matchup to happen.