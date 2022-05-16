Anthony Edwards savagely trolled Suns in since-deleted Instagram story

The Phoenix Suns put together an embarrassing performance in their Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and Anthony Edwards could not have been happier with the result.

Edwards ruthlessly mocked the Suns on his Instagram story after they were dominated at home. He called Phoenix’s 123-90 defeat a “disgrace.” The Minnesota Timberwolves star claimed Suns players “talked so much s— telling us we better make the playoffs” when the two teams faced one another earlier this year.

"Y'all, this is a disgrace" 😳 Anthony Edwards didn't hold back on the Suns in his IG story He later deleted the post 💀 pic.twitter.com/ywEJHfAHDB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2022

“We out of the playoffs, but this is a disgrace, bro,” Edwards said. “Y’all got 36 points in the third quarter? This is terrible.”

The Timberwolves advanced past the play-in tournament before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. They did not, however, enter the postseason with high expectations. Phoenix was the favorite to win the NBA title not all that long ago.

Edwards deleted the post, but it still went viral. He isn’t the only member of the T-Wolves who trolled the Suns over their horrendous effort.