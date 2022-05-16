Patrick Beverley called the Chris Paul injury

The Phoenix Suns were shocked by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night. Most people were left wondering how a Suns team that was the best in the NBA all season had such a major letdown, but a rival player knew what one of the explanations would be.

After Phoenix’s 123-90 home loss, Chris Paul was seen leaving Footprint Center with a noticeable limp. A report claimed he was playing through a quad injury in the series.

Patrick Beverley called it. The Minnesota Timberwolves star predicted on Twitter that someone would pull the “fake hurt move.”

Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 16, 2022

Paul could very well be dealing with a legitimate injury, but that has been the story for him numerous times during the playoffs. He was terrible in Game 7 and finished with just 10 points and four assists. CP3 went 0-for-4 with 1 point in the first half.

Suns players did not mention injuries as an excuse. In fact, one Phoenix star summed up the loss with a very blunt remark.