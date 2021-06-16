Anthony Edwards has warning for NBA after losing Rookie of the Year

Anthony Edwards shared a brief but powerful reaction on Twitter Wednesday to losing the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Edwards, who averaged 19.3 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished behind LaMelo Ball for the award.

Edwards acknowledged the news on social media with two emojis. His tweet warned the rest of the NBA that he would be very motivated next season.

That’s a good thing for the Timberwolves, and a scary thing for the rest of the NBA.

But did Edwards deserve the award? Those who saw him the second half of the season probably think so. Edwards averaged 23.8 points per game after the break. But Ball was better immediately and throughout the season for Charlotte. Ball also helped the Hornets qualify for the play-in.

It’s hard to argue with the choice of Ball for the award. But Edwards taking the loss as motivation is a great sign for his future.