Hawks could trade John Collins?

The Atlanta Hawks are a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference, but one member of their young core may not be around for the long run.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to trade offers for 23-year-old big man John Collins.

Collins is a homegrown talent who has developed into a force for the Hawks after falling to them with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 draft. But after being a 20-and-10 player last season, Collins’ numbers have dipped across the board this season. For one, the addition of Clint Capela to Atlanta’s frontcourt appears to have put a dent into Collins’ production.

The former Wake Forest star has also been a bit unhappy with the team’s offensive balance under Trae Young. Collins can become a restricted free agent after the season as well, so it makes sense for the Hawks to do their due diligence here.