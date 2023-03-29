 Skip to main content
Audio of Draymond Green talking trash to Brandon Ingram goes viral

March 29, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Brandon Ingram and Draymond Green arguing

Draymond Green continues to stir the pot, even in Year 11 in the league.

The Golden State Warriors forward Green got into it with New Orleans Pelicans counterpart Brandon Ingram in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. Ingram was unhappy with a hard foul from Green in transition and let him know about it. A dust-up ensued, and the two players were given double technical fouls (Green was also handed a flagrant 1 for the initial foul).

Audio from the incident was also captured on the local Warriors broadcast by NBC Sports Bay Area. Green could be heard repeatedly asking Ingram, “Are you gonna do something?” and then calling him a “b—h.”

Here is that audio (but obviously beware of the bad language).

That appears to be a favorite insult of Green’s. You may recall that he once angered LeBron James in the NBA Finals by calling him something similar.

The Warriors would go on to top the Pelicans 120-109 in a major conference seeding game. Green himself was also in vintage form as he attempted to kick another New Orleans player soon after the altercation with Ingram.

