Austin Reaves’ agent issues fiery response to recent trade rumors

Austin Reaves’ agent is not pleased with the recent chatter surrounding his client.

Aaron Reilly, who represents the Los Angeles Lakers swingman Reaves through his company AMR Agency, took to social media over the weekend with a response to the recent trade rumors surrounding Reaves. Reilly posted a video of Reaves’ highlights from this season against the Indiana Pacers, who are now two wins away from an NBA Finals berth. In his caption, Reilly included a fiery message.

“Next year is going to be a show,” Reilly wrote. “People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers.”

Reaves, 26, is under contract for $13.9 million next season and can then become a free agent in summer 2026. That is why many believe that the playmaker-heavy, size-needy Lakers will trade away Reaves before he gets too expensive (with some leading media figures even going so far as to guarantee a trade this summer).

That said, there are not very many options right now when it comes top-tier big men who are available on the trade market. As such, Reaves is being mentioned in connection with lesser-tier guys such as Clint Capela and Nicolas Claxton, something that Reilly is taking exception to.

On the other hand, Reaves and Reilly have had a role in pushing the talented 20-ppg scorer onto the trade block as well. We recently heard reports that Reaves will have a pretty sizable ask when he becomes a free agent next year, which would only increase the chances of the Lakers selling him off before then.