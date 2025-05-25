Austin Reaves’ reported salary demands are revealed

Austin Reaves is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more guaranteed season, but beyond that is where it could get a little bit dicey.

Reaves is all but certain to decline his $14.9 million option for the 2026-27 season, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported this week. Additionally, Pincus notes that Reaves will be seeking a salary in the $30 million per season starting range.

The 26-year-old Reaves is under contract for $13.9 million in 2025-26 regardless. But Pincus adds that the most that the Lakers can extend Reaves for beyond would be for $19 million per season (well short of his desired $30 million figure in free agency). You can read Pincus’ full report on the situation here.

Reaves is a beloved lifelong Laker who is one of the team’s rare homegrown success stories of the LeBron James era. He has also earned his way into a sizable new payday, having averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game last season (despite having to share the ball with both James and Luka Doncic).

But if Reaves’ salary demands are that high, he might not be a Laker for very much longer. With their glaring need for a more balanced roster featuring greater size in the frontcourt, the Lakers would be wise to maximize a return for Reaves right now by trading him away this offseason (or by the trade deadline next February at the latest).

That is why some leading media figures believe that Reaves is a virtual lock to be traded away this summer. Others however are not so sure, including some local Lakers reporters.