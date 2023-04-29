Austin Reaves uses 1 word to describe Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Friday night to end the series. Austin Reaves had a nice game for the Lakers and offered an encouraging assessment of the team.

Reaves scored 11 points and added 6 rebounds and 8 assists in the Game 6 blowout win. Reaves said if he had to describe the Lakers with one word, it would be “together.”

Austin Reaves said if he had to describe this Lakers team with one word he’d use “together.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 29, 2023

That’s important.

Though having great players and strong coaching is critical to success, team chemistry cannot be underestimated. If the Lakers players are all on the same page and working hard together, they can do big things and even outperform their No. 7 seed. Rather than mess around and potentially let the series go to seven games, the Lakers made a point to bring their best on Friday night and end the series.

The Lakers are awaiting the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Reaves is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this postseason.