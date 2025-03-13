Candace Parker gets emotional telling story about Pat Summitt

Candace Parker got emotional while telling a story about the late Pat Summitt on Tuesday night.

Parker is one of the hosts for TNT’s coverage of the NBA on Tuesdays. She was talking with co-host Adam Lefkoe for their “Storytime” segment and was asked to share a Pat Summitt-ism — or effectively a nugget of great advice from the legendary coach. Parker delivered and got emotional in the process.

“I would say eye contact is really, really, really important. And she was the first person that made me really truly look at her when she would talk. And so now when I’m at home and I’m parenting my son, my son says, ‘look at me. Look at me.’ Like all the time, because I didn’t realize I say that all the time. She had this like crystal blue stare that she could get you to want to run through walls. And so being able to carry out her legacy is truly important,” Parker said, while tearing up.

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; TNT broadcaster Candace Parker during the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Candace Parker gets emotional telling a story about Pat Summitt and her influence. It’s worth a minute of your time.



Coaches are so important. pic.twitter.com/Ofa9XnHDxk — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 12, 2025

The impact Summitt had on Parker was evident.

Parker, 38, was a three-time WNBA champion and two-time NCAA champion. She won championships with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in 2007 and 2008. The 2008 championship was the last of eight won by Summitt during her legendary coaching career.

Summitt died in 2016 at the age of 64 after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.