The San Antonio Spurs pranked rookie Stephon Castle so hard on Wednesday.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell shared a video on Instagram of Spurs players taking Castle to his car on Wednesday. The Spurs had removed the wheels from Castle’s vehicle, which drastically reduced its height. The players couldn’t contain their laughter as they took Castle out to see his car.

De’Aaron Fox, who was acquired by the Spurs in February, spoke about the prank. He said that Castle has gotten off easy when it comes to being a rookie, so the car prank was deserved.

“Steph doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t have any rookie duties, which is crazy to me,” Fox said.

Another Spurs player, Jeremy Sochan, hinted that Sandro Mamukelashvili may have been behind the prank.

All the goofing around didn’t hurt the Spurs as they beat the Mavericks 126-116 on Wednesday night. As far as pranks go, it could always be worse.