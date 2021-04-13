Report: Austin Rivers could sign with this contender

Austin Rivers may just end up with the team that helped get his dad fired.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post reported Monday that the Denver Nuggets are interested in signing the veteran guard. The report adds that fellow free agents Troy Daniels and Gerald Green are also on Denver’s radar.

The Nuggets recently traded for high-flying forward Aaron Gordon. That left a void in their backcourt, as it cost them valuable depth pieces in Gary Harris and RJ Hampton. Singer notes that Denver does intend to add another player before the postseason, possibly on a 10-day contract.

The 28-year-old Rivers began this season with the New York Knicks. But he fell out of the rotation after the team acquired Derrick Rose. Rivers was then traded to Oklahoma City in a three-team deal at the deadline and promptly got waived by the Thunder. But he brings plenty of playoff experience to the table, having gone on runs with the LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets.

We know that Rivers loves to troll his father Doc. Signing with the team that Doc blew a 3-1 lead to last year would be another great unintentional troll.

