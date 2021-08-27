Austin Rivers gets engaged to model girlfriend Audreyana Michelle

Austin Rivers is beginning a new chapter of his life as he enters his 10th NBA season.

Rivers announced on Instagram this week that he and his girlfriend, 22-year-old model Audreyana Michelle, are engaged. Rivers propsed during a recent trip to Italy. He shared some photos from the proposal on Instagram.

“My love you have changed my life in too many ways to count. Our bond is unbreakable, and you’re everything I could ever want in a partner. I look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. My right hand, my rock, my best friend,” Rivers wrote.

Rivers was previously engaged to Brittany Hotard, who was his high school sweetheart. The two have a son together. Rivers and Michelle also welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

Rivers, 29, signed with the Denver Nuggets late last season. He began the year with the New York Knicks and was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then waived.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0