Austin Rivers desperately wanted revenge against Knicks and got it

Austin Rivers had Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks circled on his schedule. He sure played like he had revenge on his mind.

Rivers scored 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 6-for-9 on threes as his Denver Nuggets beat the Knicks 113-97. This was by far Rivers’ biggest game since being acquired by the Nuggets three weeks ago, topping his previous high of 11 points for Denver.

Rivers was telling teammates that he was going to be aggressive in the game to try and get some revenge.

Michael Porter Jr. confirmed this was a revenge game for Austin Rivers: "He’s talked to me extensively how difficult it was for him in New York. So he told me coming into tonight how aggressive he was going to be and he was trying to get those dudes back." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 6, 2021

Rivers was traded to the Knicks by Houston in November. He only played 21 games for the Knicks before they dealt him in a 3-team trade in March. Rivers was waived by the Thunder and later picked up by the Nuggets.

If only he could face the Knicks in every game, he would be an All-Star.

Denver is now 44-22, while the Knicks are 37-29.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0