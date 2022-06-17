Ayesha Curry had savage message for Celtics fans after Warriors’ win

Ayesha Curry ended up getting the last laugh on the Boston metropolitan.

Ayesha, wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, had a savage tweet directed at Boston Celtics fans after the Warriors won it all on Thursday.

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” she wrote.

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

The cooking-themed tweet was a callback to the Celtics fans who had dissed her earlier in the series. Particularly, one local brewery in Boston (Cisco Brewers) went viral for their sign that read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.”

Hahaha I love it here. pic.twitter.com/lGWmkezKhD — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 9, 2022

“Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” eventually became a popular chant for Boston fans and even landed on some T-shirts. But it backfired on the Celtics fans when Steph himself cooked them, dropping 43 then 34 points in the last two games in Boston to win the title and a Finals MVP, both on their home floor.

Steph had a petty response to the troll job while the series was still ongoing. Now that the Finals are over, with the Warriors emerging victorious over the Celtics, Ayesha is getting in on the fun as well.