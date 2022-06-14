Steph Curry responds to Celtics fans trolling wife Ayesha

Steph Curry might as well be the eye in the sky because he sees everything.

After his team’s win in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday, the Golden State Warriors star Curry showed up to his postgame press conference in a shirt that read “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” a reference to his wife. When asked about the shirt, Curry said to “ask around the room and ask Twitter.”

Italian reporter asks Steph for the back story behind his "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook" shirt, Steph tells him to ask around the room and check twitter pic.twitter.com/xfT4bpu9zR — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 14, 2022

The backstory is this — before Game 4 of the Finals in Boston last week, a local brewery (Cisco Brewers) went viral for their outdoor sign that read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.” Take a look.

Hahaha I love it here. pic.twitter.com/lGWmkezKhD — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 9, 2022

Perhaps not coincidentally, Curry went psychotic on the Celtics in Game 4 with a near playoff career-high 43 points to lead the Warriors to a colossal series-evening win. With their subsequent triumph in Game 5 as well, the Warriors are now just one victory away from taking home the NBA title.

Cisco Brewers is located over a mile-and-a-half away from TD Garden, so Curry probably didn’t encounter it on the way to the arena for Game 4. But as the former MVP hinted at, the sign made the rounds on Twitter, which is where Curry likely saw it.

Steph and Ayesha have been married for over a decade now and are one of the NBA’s most well-known couples. We already saw in the past that Steph does not play when it comes to his wife, and his “I took that personally” approach to the Cisco Brewers sign is just another example of that.