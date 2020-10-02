 Skip to main content
Bam Adebayo could return for Game 3 of NBA Finals

October 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat will have to try to even the NBA Finals without Bam Adebayo, but his absence could only span one game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Adebayo will be out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday. The Heat are hopeful, however, that he could be ready to play in Game 3.

Adebayo has a shoulder injury. He intended to play through it, but the Heat are clearly indicating that’s not an option.

The Miami center has been an essential part of the team’s run to the NBA Finals. He was only able to contribute eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes during the Heat’s Game 1 loss.

