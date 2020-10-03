Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic doubtful to play in Game 3

The Miami Heat continue to be in trouble in the NBA Finals.

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are being listed as doubtful for Sunday’s Game 3 of the Finals, according to Shams Charania.

Dragic has a torn plantar fascia that was suffered in Game 1 of the Heat’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Reports at the time he suffered the injury indicated he might be done for the rest of the playoffs.

Adebayo has a neck strain that was originally termed a shoulder injury. There was talk that he would try to play in Games 2 and 3, but he did not play on Friday and likely will not be playing on Sunday either.

The Heat were underdogs entering the series, and that was before they lost two of their best players to injuries. Their chances of being able to come back seem less and less likely. But don’t try to tell that to Erik Spoelstra.