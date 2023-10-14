Bam Adebayo has message for Heat doubters

The Miami Heat are fresh off a run to the NBA Finals. But despite the team’s playoff success, Bam Adebayo still hears the doubters loud and clear.

Adebayo made an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio where he was asked about Jimmy Butler’s recent bold guarantee. Butler, even while sporting his emo haircut at Heat media day, made a serious declaration on record — Miami is going back to the NBA Finals again and winning the championship this time.

Adebayo not only co-signed Butler’s statement but also had a message for those who still doubt the Heat as a true contender.

“What we did in the last 4 years, with people saying, ‘That duo can’t get it done. The duo is not this; they’re not entertaining.’ Whatever the case may be, we win at the end of the day,” said Adebayo. “Y’all might not like it. We don’t care, obviously. We win. You give us 3% chance of this, 4% chance of that. … We constantly break those barriers every time.”

"We win at the end of the day" 🏀 #Heat Center @Bam1of1 on why he agrees with Jimmy Butler that Miami will win the title this year #HEATTwitter #HeatCulture@MiamiHeat | @TheJaxShow Hear our NBA Radio Season Preview shows here: https://t.co/IHMBxr3V1a… pic.twitter.com/N53FzEOf5B — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 13, 2023

The Heat are the only team that has made the NBA Finals twice in the past four seasons. The foundation of Butler, Adebayo, and head coach Erik Spoelstra has proven itself more than capable of excelling in the postseason.

Miami failed to land Damian Lillard after an offseason filled with rumors linking the All-Star guard to the Heat. But despite the potential blockbuster trade falling through, the team still has its core pieces intact.