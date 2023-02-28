Bam Adebayo takes swipe at Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green has probably found himself a new friend in Bam Adebayo.

Speaking this week with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Miami Heat center Adebayo hyped himself up as the best defender in the NBA. He also got in a shot at Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the process.

“Rudy can’t [defend all five positions],” said Adebayo, noting that he himself guards 1 through 5 on the court. “[Your defense] has to translate. I feel like Rudy in the playoffs didn’t translate.”

Adebayo also said that Boston Celtics reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, a 6-foot-3 guard, defends 1 through 4 but not the 5 spot. But Adebayo did name the Golden State veteran Green and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as other players who can check all five spots defensively.

Adebayo is probably right about Gobert’s defense. Though Gobert is a god-tier rim protector, his lack of defensive versatility often gets exposed in the postseason. Teams can scheme him right off the floor in a seven-game series by going small and/or playing a five-out offense. That is something that you cannot do to Adebayo, a 6-foot-9 big who is nimble enough to lock down the perimeter too.

Nevertheless, Adebayo’s dig at Gobert was probably a bit unnecessary. But it is obvious by now that Gobert is not well-respected by his NBA peers. Even Gobert’s own teammates do not seem too fond of him at times.