Baron Davis calls Derek Fisher a ‘con artist’

Baron Davis continues to make his thoughts on Derek Fisher known.

Davis responded to a tweet on Sunday from someone saying the Knicks should hire a “young black coach” instead of recycling a coach like Tom Thibodeau. Davis responded to the tweet by saying he would take the job. He also took a shot at Fisher, calling the former Los Angeles Lakers guard a “con artist.”

I will take the job. They gave it to Derek Fisher and he a con artist — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 31, 2020

Fisher got a 5-year, $25 million deal to coach the Knicks when Phil Jackson was leading the team. He was fired midway through his second season amid losing and a controversy with Matt Barnes.

Some of Davis’ issues with Fisher go back to when Fisher was the president of the players union. Davis felt that Fisher sold the players out (likely during the lockout in 2011) and has taken shots at him over this.

Fisher is currently the coach of the WNBA’s LA Sparks. Davis has been an active businessman since retiring from the NBA after 2012. As for the comment about the Knicks giving an opportunity to a young black coach, they just fired David Fizdale, who fits that description, and had three black head coaches during the 2010 decade (Mike Woodson and Fisher being the others). They also had a front office comprised of a black president (Steve Mills), black GM (Scott Perry) and black head coach (Fizdale) as recently as this season.