Bats swarm the court during Nevada-Sacramento State game

Several bats invaded the court Tuesday during a Nevada-Sacramento State college basketball game held at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Sacramento State trailed Nevada 63-56 and had possession with 5:40 left in the game following a turnover by Wolf Pack guard Kenan Blackshear.

But before Sacramento State could inbound the basketball, several bats descended upon the playing court. Some of the bats nearly flew into the players.

We have a bat delay at the Lawlor Events Center. Multiple bats flying low around the court, disrupting play and nearly running into players 5:40 left in the game Hornets 56

Nevada 63 — Sacramento State Men's Basketball (@SacHornetsMBB) November 8, 2023

We've entered a bat delay at Lawlor! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/qR8RQbT748 — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) November 8, 2023

The bats are attacking the court!!! pic.twitter.com/dBLVULV6gs — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) November 8, 2023

The bat-induced scene caused a lengthy delay as arena personnel tried to get the situation under control. The Batman theme song was fittingly played during the ordeal.

Shoutout to the Wolf Pack Howlers for playing the Batman theme song during tonight’s bat delay pic.twitter.com/IbkdBO2MeL — Taylor Morgan (@wolfpackPAguy) November 8, 2023

Where’s Manu Ginobili when you need him?

The stoppage might have played into Nevada’s favor. Sacramento State was in the midst of a 12-2 run before the bat delay. Nevada closed out the contest on a 14-7 run once play resumed to seal a 77-63 win.

Bat-related incidents are not new to the Lawlor Events Center. Nevada encountered a similar delay back in 2017, which led to the discovery of a bat colony living in the venue.

The Nevada-Scaramento State bat delay is not the first animal-related incident during an NCAA game this month. A college football game was brought to a halt last week due to one very angry opossum.