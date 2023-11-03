 Skip to main content
Opossum at TCU-Texas Tech game was furious about being forced off field

November 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Opossum being taken off the field at Texas Tech-TCU game

An opossum stole the show during Thursday’s college football matchup between TCU and Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders defeated the Horned Frogs 35-28 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The 1-score contest went viral on social media — but not for the football. A clip of a disgruntled opossum at the game made the rounds on X. The video showed the animal invader snarling as it was dragged off the field using an animal snare pole.

It’s hardly surprising that the marsupial was so enraged. The opossum was just moments removed from enjoying a pleasant stroll across the field midway through the Texas Tech-TCU game.

FOX announcer Jeff Levering commemorated the scene with some strange noises that may or may not be his impression of what an opossum sounds like.

Texas Tech improved to 4-5 for the season. They also have a 1-0 record when an opossum wanders onto the field during a game.

