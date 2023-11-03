Opossum at TCU-Texas Tech game was furious about being forced off field

An opossum stole the show during Thursday’s college football matchup between TCU and Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders defeated the Horned Frogs 35-28 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The 1-score contest went viral on social media — but not for the football. A clip of a disgruntled opossum at the game made the rounds on X. The video showed the animal invader snarling as it was dragged off the field using an animal snare pole.

When dad pulls you out of bed in the morning before school 😫 pic.twitter.com/4CMwTMxNpf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2023

It’s hardly surprising that the marsupial was so enraged. The opossum was just moments removed from enjoying a pleasant stroll across the field midway through the Texas Tech-TCU game.

FOX announcer Jeff Levering commemorated the scene with some strange noises that may or may not be his impression of what an opossum sounds like.

Lmao what we’re the commentators noises here about the Possum pic.twitter.com/wAQCKeoqyL — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 2, 2023

Texas Tech improved to 4-5 for the season. They also have a 1-0 record when an opossum wanders onto the field during a game.