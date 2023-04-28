Becky Hammon expected to interview for 1 NBA head coach job

Becky Hammon could be getting a look from an NBA team.

The Toronto Raptors need a new head coach after firing Nick Nurse last week. They have requested permission to interview numerous current NBA assistant coaches. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have also received permission to interview Hammon.

Hammon just completed her first season as head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. She led the team to a 26-10 record in the regular season and won the WNBA championship.

The 46-year-old was a six-time WNBA All-Star as a player and went into coaching after her playing career ended. She was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 2014-2022 before leaving to become the Aces’ head coach.

In 2021, Hammon was said to be a candidate for a few NBA head coach jobs, but nothing materialized. She later explained that she left to become a head coach in order to gain that type of experience, which she thought would make her look more competitive in interviews.

If Hammon does get an interview, she will have plenty of competition. Wojnarowski listed the names of eight other people the Raptors might interview for the job.