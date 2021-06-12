Report: Becky Hammon is candidate for two head coach positions

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon once again looks like a serious candidate for multiple NBA head coaching positions.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hammon is on the Portland Trail Blazers’ initial list of head coaching candidates. Hammon is also expected to interview for the vacant Orlando Magic job.

Other names on Portland’s initial shortlist include Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, Spurs team president Brent Barry, and South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley.

Hammon will garner a lot of attention. After a successful WNBA career, she became a member of the Spurs’ coaching staff in 2014. In December, became the first woman to serve as an acting NBA head coach after Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game against the Lakers. She has received head coach consideration from NBA teams in the past as well.

We know there is one Blazers player who will have some significant input on who the team ultimately hires. His feelings on this list of candidates aren’t really publicly known right now, though.