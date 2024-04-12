Former NBA lottery pick Ben McLemore addresses rape charges

Former NBA veteran Ben McLemore on Thursday formally addressed the rape allegations made against him.

McLemore, 31, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged charges stem from a 2021 sexual encounter with a woman when McLemore was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. More details on the alleged incident can be found here.

McLemore released a statement Thursday denying all the allegations made against him.

“I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly. … The truth will come to light. I am confident we will prevail and my name will be cleared,” the statement read.

Statement from former NBA No. 7 overall pick Ben McLemore, who is facing rape and sex crime charges in Portland: pic.twitter.com/3vHx7PreKs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2024

McLemore was selected 7th overall by the Kings in the 2013 NBA Draft. He played for five different NBA franchises and had career averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across nine seasons.

McLemore last suited up for the Blazers during the 2021-22 season. He has since played professionally overseas and is currently listed on the roster of Spanish team Río Breogán.