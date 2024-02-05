Ben Simmons reacts to getting booed in his return to Philly

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons did not record a single shot attempt Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. But he did take a few shots at the Sixers fans in attendance that evening.

The visiting Nets blew out the 76ers in a 136-121 affair in which the home team trailed the entire way.

The most contentious moment in the game turned out to be when Simmons checked in off the bench for the very first time. The crowd at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. came alive and heavily booed Simmons midway through the first quarter.

Philly boos Ben Simmons 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UH8rhi1Zmg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

There clearly hasn’t been any love lost for Simmons in Philadelphia ever since the All-Star’s unceremonious exit from the team.

Simmons was asked about the unruly welcome he received from his former fans. The LSU alum called it “funny” that “grown men” still had the energy to be angry at him.

“It’s funny to me,” Simmons told reporters after the game. “Like, I got grown men pissed off and yelling at me. I can go home after this, get the win. … It’s fun. I enjoyed it. It’s not that deep.”

Ben Simmons reacts to the hostility of the crowd during his third game back in Philadelphia: “It’s funny to me. Like, I got grown men pissed off and yelling at me.” pic.twitter.com/EBDwqQDa8v — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 4, 2024

Simmons had no attempts from either the field or free throw line in 14 minutes of action. He did manage to grab nine rebounds and dish out five assists.

Saturday marked Simmons’ third time playing at Wells Fargo Center since being traded by the 76ers nearly two years ago. His Nets had lost the first two matchups last season.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid in the contest. The reigning MVP was diagnosed with a concerning knee injury that will likely keep him sidelined for a significant chunk of the regular season.