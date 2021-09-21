Ben Simmons could fire Rich Paul if Sixers power play fails?

Ben Simmons is going for broke with his basketball future, and he may have to take drastic measures if things do not work out in his favor.

Philadelphia 76ers writer Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported Tuesday that Simmons could potentially fire agent Rich Paul to rectify the situation with the Sixers if his push for a trade ultimately fails. Neubeck cited this as the suggestion of an unnamed team source.

“[Simmons] could just say, ‘My agent talked me into this stupid f—ing strategy,'” Neubeck quoted the source as saying.

The three-time All-Star Simmons is all-in on trying to force a trade from the Sixers. Latest reports say he is committed to never playing for them again. Training camp begins in one week, and Simmons does not plan to attend.

The Sixers may not be willing to give in to the demand so easily though. Paul did help Simmons secure a $177 million max extension from the team. But if their camp ends up losing the game of chicken to the Sixers, Simmons may have little choice but to let Paul go.