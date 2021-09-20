Report: Sixers will try to convince Ben Simmons to report for training camp

If the Philadelphia 76ers had a favorite Beatles song, it would probably be “We Can Work It Out.”

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Monday that disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons is still expected to no-show training camp, which begins in one week. The Sixers, however, remain intent on trying to convince him to report.

The former No. 1 overall pick Simmons has dug his heels into the sand after requesting a trade from the Sixers. But with four years and $145 million left on his contract, a move will not just happen at the snap of a finger. Simmons is also set to make $33 million next season, which could start to dwindle if he is fined for missing training camp and/or other team activities.

We recently heard some other indications that the Sixers are not willing to capitulate to Simmons’ demands. That means that the stalemate could continue for the foreseeable future.