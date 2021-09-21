Report: Ben Simmons will never show up to work with 76ers again

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to convince Ben Simmons to show up to training camp while they work to trade him, but it does not sound like the former top overall pick is listening.

Simmons is committed to never playing for the Sixers again and will not report to training camp next week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He reportedly has not spoken with anyone from the organization since a meeting last month in which he formally asked for a trade.

The desire for a divorce is mutual, but the Sixers likely want Simmons to show up to training camp so they can give other teams the impression that the situation is not quite as ugly as it seems. Simmons, however, has no interest in helping to rebuild his own trade value.

Simmons has four years and $145 million left on his contract. He is coming off a postseason in which his offensive play cost the 76ers, but the team has not backed off of its high asking price. While there has been some interest in Simmons on the trade market, the Sixers appear intent on trying to utilize leverage that they no longer have.