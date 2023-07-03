Ben Simmons involved in Damian Lillard-to-Heat trade rumor

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is reportedly keen on getting traded to the Miami Heat. The latest rumblings on how to make his dream a reality may involve Ben Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard was named as part of a potential three-team trade between the Heat, Blazers, and Nets that would ultimately land Lillard in South Beach, as reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As @IanBegley noted&we've corroborated, Nets were contacted regarding Herro (& have interest) as part of a 3-team Heat/Blazers/Nets permutation to get Lillard to Miami. As @BobbyMarks42 noted, that would work with Simmons, 5 1sts to Blazers. But Portland obviously could seek more — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 2, 2023

Jackson’s report indicates that Tyler Herro would be rerouted to the Nets in the potential Lillard-to-Heat deal, while Simmons and five first-round picks would be headed to Portland. Jackson also emphasizes that the Blazers could possibly seek an even greater haul.

The Blazers are said to be “lukewarm” on Herro and would prefer a different return than one centered around the Heat guard, hence the inclusion of the Nets as a third team in the discussions. Simmons would be included because his $37.8 million salary for 2023-2024 matches up well with Lillard’s $45.6 million salary.

Portland already has a backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons ready to completely take the reins if a Lillard trade finally comes to fruition. Adding another ball-dominant guard in Herro may complicate the transition into the post-Dame era.

The Nets appear to be a much better fit for Herro’s services. Brooklyn ranked 24th in offensive rating following the All-Star break last season and would benefit from adding an offensive weapon to their roster mix that already includes defensive stalwarts in Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton.

There are no guarantees that Lillard does end up in Miami, but it’s clear that both the Blazers and Heat are exploring different avenues to try to make it happen.