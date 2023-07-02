Report: Damian Lillard focused on 1 outcome after trade request

Damian Lillard seems to have only one destination in mind after requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard finally informed the Blazers this week that he would like to be traded after years of speculation. Several contending teams are expected to make offers to Portland, but Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that Lillard has had a “Miami-or-bust” mentality this offseason.

Amick notes that teams are “scrambling” to figure out how they might be able to acquire Lillard, so there is a chance the 32-year-old could eventually be convinced to expand his list beyond Miami.

The Heat had interest in Bradley Beal, but they did not go all-out to land him. Beal instead ended up with the Phoenix Suns. It is possible that Miami knew Lillard would eventually request a trade and wanted to wait that situation out.

Even before he requested a trade, Lillard mentioned the Heat and one other team as possible suitors for him. Lillard is close friends with Bam Adebayo, so that is likely one reason Miami is so appealing to him.