Ben Simmons now cooperating with 76ers on key issue

Relations between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers still appear chilly, but Simmons is giving in to the team on one major point of contention.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons complied with the organization’s wishes to meet with a team-recommended specialist to discuss his mental health concerns.

ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

Simmons had been working with his own specialists, but had avoided the 76ers’ efforts to set him up with a team-approved specialist. Simmons’ refusal prompted the team to resume fining him for his non-compliance, which may have played a role in his decision to follow through with the team’s wishes.

Still, this hardly represents a thaw, and things do not appear any closer to a resolution. The Sixers maintain they want Simmons back, but Simmons has not backed down on his trade demand. The team maintains it will only trade him for fair value, and while there are interested parties, that is probably preventing meaningful offers.

Photo: May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports