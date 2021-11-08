Ben Simmons drawing interest from Eastern Conference rival?

The Philadelphia 76ers do not appear any closer to trading Ben Simmons now than they were during the offseason, but a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the star point guard.

The Boston Celtics have had discussions with the Sixers about Simmons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The talks have been described as “fluid” with no real traction, but the Celtics have some level of interest in Simmons. Any deal would likely have to include Jaylen Brown.

Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge had been hesitant to deal Brown, but perhaps Brad Stevens will feel differently. Brown is in the second year of a four-year, $106 million deal with Boston. He is averaging 25.6 points per game this season. The 76ers would almost certainly be interested in a package centered around him. The question is whether the Celtics want to part with him.

The Sixers resumed fining Simmons last week over his lack of cooperation with the team. He has not played this season due to what he describes as a mental health issue. Some have wondered if he is using that to exploit a loophole with the collective bargaining agreement.

Daryl Morey insists he is in no rush to move Simmons. It goes without saying that the Sixers are willing to listen to offers, but they have attached a huge asking price to Simmons and are not backing down from it.

Photo: Apr 9, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (25) gestures after a call in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports