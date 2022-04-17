 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 16, 2022

Report reveals how far Ben Simmons still is from playing

April 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reports continue to suggest that Ben Simmons is hopeful of returning to action at some point against the Boston Celtics, but there are a number of hurdles he has to clear yet.

Simmons has not been cleared for one-on-one work yet, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The Nets will want to see how his injured back performs with that physical contact before even considering a return.

Simmons reportedly has a return date in mind, and has roughly two weeks to get ready in order to achieve it. That is theoretically possible, but it is by no means a sure thing. That is even more true when one considers how many setbacks he has had with his back since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline.

On Saturday, Simmons seemingly tried to send a message with his practice activity. In spite of that, he’s clearly not on the verge of playing yet.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus