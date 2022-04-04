Report reveals Ben Simmons’ likely status for play-in game

Ben Simmons continues to deal with a back injury that has prevented him from playing for the Brooklyn Nets. That is unlikely to change anytime soon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Simmons is only doing light shooting at the moment, and has virtually no chance of playing in the play-in game. Wojnarowski added that the Nets will have to make the full playoffs to even consider when Simmons might be able to play.

“The Nets are looking at a play-in, and the idea that Ben Simmons could be ready in nine days when the playoff starts is not realistic,” Wojnarowski said in an ESPN appearance Sunday. “Brooklyn’s going to have to get out of that play-in and get into the playoffs before there can be any real conversation about Ben Simmons ramping up to return.”

While not exactly a surprise, this is discouraging news for the Nets. They could use the defensive lift that Simmons would provide in any potential one-off playoff game. This indicates, however, that Simmons has made little progress from where he was a few weeks ago.

The Nets are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have clinched a spot in the play-in game, but their exact seed and opponent is yet to be determined.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports