Ben Simmons causes a stir with his latest social media activity

Ben Simmons may be trying to position himself for a homecoming.

The former NBA All-Star forward Simmons caused a stir over social media this week with his activity over Instagram. Simmons took to Instagram with a post to his page and received a comment from a fan saying that he would be a great fit on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Notably, Simmons reacted by “liking” the fan’s comment. Take a look at a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”

Ben Simmons seems to like the idea of returning to Philadelphia



(h/t @Harrison_Grimm ) pic.twitter.com/S7PWFM9wZD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 28, 2025

Now 29 years old, Simmons remains an unsigned free agent. He began his career with Philadelphia as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 and went on to make three All-Star teams and three All-Defensive teams for the 76ers.

But Simmons eventually made himself a reviled figure in Philly, starting with his infamous passed-up layup in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Simmons then demanded a trade from the 76ers and held out for half a season before his request was finally granted (making things extremely ugly in Philly along the way).

That said, Simmons has seemingly softened on 76ers fans ever since then and was even surprisingly complimentary in some comments about them earlier this year. While Simmons, who averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 assists per game overall last season, is nothing more than minimum-contract-dart-throw material at this point, he seems to be very open to a reunion with the 76ers, who are a respectable 9-8 so far this NBA season.