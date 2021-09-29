Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season?

The Philadelphia 76ers insist Ben Simmons remains in their future plans, but the former first overall pick is dug in with his trade demand. Simmons did not show up to training camp this week, and apparently he is willing to stay away from the team for much longer if necessary.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jump” that people close to Simmons claim he is not opposed to sitting out the entire 2021-2022 season.

“Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes,” Shelburne said. “When you talk to people close to Ben and say, ‘Worst case scenario it takes all year — would he sit all year?’ The answer right now is yes.”

Shleburne noted that it is easy to say that now, but Simmons might feel differently once his game checks are at risk.

“You can say that right now at the beginning of training camp. You can say that you’re willing to sit all year if that’s what it takes to get traded to a team that you really feel comfortable on, but let’s see what happens when you start missing checks and missing basketball and the league moves on without you,” she added.

Simmons can be fined more than $1 million for missing training camp. He appears to be willing to give that money up. As for his $33 million salary, we tend to doubt it.

Doc Rivers had a heated exchange with a reporter this week who asked if the Sixers head coach’s relationship with Simmons is one of the reasons Simmons wants out of Philly. That could be a factor, but the real reason may have more to do with basketball.