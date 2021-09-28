Is this the real reason Ben Simmons wants to leave the 76ers?

There is no shortage of theories regarding why Ben Simmons has demanded that the Philadelphia 76ers trade him, and many of them center on his strained relationship with members of the organization. The biggest reason, however, is apparently a basketball one.

While it is obvious Simmons is unhappy with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and others, Sam Amick of The Athletic was told by sources that Simmons decided a while ago that he no longer wants to play with Joel Embiid. Simmons, who is at his best when he can attack the basket, feels he would be better off without a player like Embiid occupying the paint.

Simmons feels that the Sixers have committed to building their “basketball ecosystem” around Embiid’s style of play, according to Amick. That is among the biggest reasons he wants to play elsewhere.

Embiid has reportedly been telling people privately that he believes the 76ers can work things out with Simmons. There is no reason to believe that feeling is mutual.

A lot has been made about the supposed rift between Embiid and Simmons. Simmons can’t be happy about the way Embiid threw him under the bus after the playoffs, but it’s possible his desire to leave Philly has more to do with basketball than any of the other drama that has fueled headlines for months.