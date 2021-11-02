Report: Sixers frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept off-court help

Ben Simmons has cited mental unreadiness for his continued absence from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team is apparently running out of patience.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that frustration is mounting within the Sixers organization because Simmons has refused to accept any of the help they have offered him with regard to his mental health. She adds that Simmons has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA but has not kept the Sixers in the loop.

Simmons, who remains without a timetable to return to the Sixers, is no longer being fined by the team. That is because a provision in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prevents teams from withholding salary from players dealing with mental health issues.

There has been some talk though that Simmons may simply be using his supposed mental unpreparedness as a loophole to exploit that provision. The Sixers have been supporting Simmons and offering him whatever mental health resources he needs. But his refusal to accept any of it from them will only increase the skepticism surrounding Simmons’ condition.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports