Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach.

The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes by “TBL” for short.

We would like to announce Glen “Big Baby” Davis as our new Head Coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets @cltpurplejacket @TBLproleague pic.twitter.com/pLohXL08e3 — Anthony (@bleek226) January 27, 2023

Davis, now 37, played in the NBA for eight seasons (including winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008) but has no prior coaching experience. Since his NBA career ended, Davis has had a number of legal troubles, including an arrest and indictment in a high-profile fraud case. After being released on bail, Davis then found a pretty ridiculous way to violate the terms of his bail agreement.

The former LSU star Davis will now attempt to rehabilitate his image as a coach in The Basketball League. We also recently saw another ex-NBA player working TBL games as a referee.