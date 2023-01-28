 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 27, 2023

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

January 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Glen Davis during a Clippers game

Sep 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) during media day at the team training facility in Playa Vista. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach.

The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes by “TBL” for short.

Davis, now 37, played in the NBA for eight seasons (including winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008) but has no prior coaching experience. Since his NBA career ended, Davis has had a number of legal troubles, including an arrest and indictment in a high-profile fraud case. After being released on bail, Davis then found a pretty ridiculous way to violate the terms of his bail agreement.

The former LSU star Davis will now attempt to rehabilitate his image as a coach in The Basketball League. We also recently saw another ex-NBA player working TBL games as a referee.

Article Tags

Glen DavisThe Basketball League
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus