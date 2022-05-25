Big Baby Davis violated his bail again by attending NBA playoff game

Glen “Big Baby” Davis apparently cannot stop acting a fool.

The retired former Boston Celtics big man attended Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. He was seated front and center by one of the baskets and could be seen munching on snacks during the game. The ABC broadcast even gave Davis a few seconds of dedicated airtime.

Big Baby Davis in attendance and yes, he's in the right seat 😅 pic.twitter.com/FHYAnZiDo0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2022

But unfortunately, Davis was actually in violation of his bail by attending the game. According to legal news service Law360, Davis was admonished by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday over the episode and threatened with pretrial detention if he committed another violation.

“You have fouled out, in basketball terms,” U.S. district judge Valerie Caproni reportedly told Davis. “If there’s another foul, you’re going straight from here to the MDC [Manhattan Detention Complex] … You’re going to get caught because you’re all over social media, so you’ve got to comply with these rules.”

Davis was one of several former NBA players arrested last October on fraud charges for an alleged scheme involving the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. You can read the details about the case here.

The terms of Davis’ $200,000 bail package restrict his travel to New York and California prior to trial. Monday’s Eastern Conference Finals game took place in Boston, which is why Davis violated his bail by attending.

Absurdly enough, Davis had already committed a violation of his bail by attending another Celtics game a couple months ago (and even having a viral moment during that game). Davis seems to be totally unbothered in continuing to attend these NBA games, but it is probably time for him to start being bothered.