Blake Griffin has curious Twitter ‘like’ about Isaiah Stewart incident

A former Detroit Pistons big man is getting in on the recent drama involving a current one.

Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin had a curious “like” on Twitter this week after the incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Griffin “liked” a tweet about Stewart that read, “Man was face to face with Bron and didn’t swing back … then decided to turn into Aaron Donald 50 feet away.”

The “like,” which is still visible on Griffin’s Twitter page, implies that Griffin thinks Stewart is a fake tough guy. The timing here is no coincidence either. You may recall that Griffin had his own heated incident with Stewart during a game against the Pistons earlier this month.

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/x1f0ssguD7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2021

Interestingly enough, Griffin and Stewart were briefly teammates in Detroit last season. We know Griffin has not been fond of Pistons fans since leaving. Apparently, he is not fond of some of his former Pistons teammates either.

Photo: Dec 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports