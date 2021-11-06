Blake Griffin takes shot at Pistons fans after getting booed

Blake Griffin knows that the Detroit Pistons fans were not saying “Boo-lake” on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets big man took a shot at the Pistons faithful after he heard boos during Brooklyn’s 96-90 victory in Detroit. A reporter asked Griffin if it was surprising that he got booed.

“Surprising? No, I mean, I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night,” said Griffin, per SportsNet New York. “What did he do? He just got traded. So no, I assumed that was going to happen. So no, not surprising at all. But I didn’t really hear it until the end.”

Drummond’s Philadelphia 76ers played in Detroit on Thursday, defeating the Pistons 109-98. He even heard boos when he came to play in Detroit during the preseason and offered a response to it.

As for Griffin, he played in Detroit for three years and actually gave Pistons fans a reason to boo upon his exit. He clearly does not understand why they would boo Drummond though and has no problem calling them out for it.

Photo: Dec 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports