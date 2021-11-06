 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 5, 2021

Blake Griffin takes shot at Pistons fans after getting booed

November 5, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Blake Griffin shooting during warmups

Blake Griffin knows that the Detroit Pistons fans were not saying “Boo-lake” on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets big man took a shot at the Pistons faithful after he heard boos during Brooklyn’s 96-90 victory in Detroit. A reporter asked Griffin if it was surprising that he got booed.

“Surprising? No, I mean, I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night,” said Griffin, per SportsNet New York. “What did he do? He just got traded. So no, I assumed that was going to happen. So no, not surprising at all. But I didn’t really hear it until the end.”

Drummond’s Philadelphia 76ers played in Detroit on Thursday, defeating the Pistons 109-98. He even heard boos when he came to play in Detroit during the preseason and offered a response to it.

As for Griffin, he played in Detroit for three years and actually gave Pistons fans a reason to boo upon his exit. He clearly does not understand why they would boo Drummond though and has no problem calling them out for it.

Photo: Dec 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus